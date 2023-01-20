Monticello dismantles Anamosa 52-15

Monticello showed no mercy to Anamosa, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 52-15 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.
Last season, Monticello and Anamosa faced off on January 27, 2022 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
Recently on January 13, Anamosa squared off with Cascade in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.