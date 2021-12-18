Moline pockets solid victory over Eldridge North Scott 58-51

Moline found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Eldridge North Scott 58-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Moline opened with a 14-4 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.

Moline's offense moved to a 29-26 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the half.

Moline jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 40-36 to begin the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.