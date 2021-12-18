Moline pockets solid victory over Eldridge North Scott 58-51

Moline found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Eldridge North Scott 58-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Moline opened with a 14-4 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.
Moline's offense moved to a 29-26 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the half.
Moline jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 40-36 to begin the fourth quarter.
