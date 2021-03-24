 Skip to main content
Miner named CIML first team all-conference
Miner named CIML first team all-conference

The Central Iowa Metro League released its all-conference boys basketball teams on Tuesday morning. Leading the way for Mason City was junior guard Corey Miner.

Mason City boys basketball vs. New Hampton 12-03-20-7.jpg

Corey Miner takes a shot against New Hampton in a game earlier this season.

Miner was tough for teams in the CIML this season. The lefty averaged 20.7 points per game and shot 36.4% from behind the 3-point line. He also led his team in steals (43). His solid play against CIML competition, one of the best conferences in the state, was worthy of a first team nod.

Juniors Isaiah Washington, Carter Thomas and Brandon Shipman, along with sophomore Kale Hobart, were all named honorable mention as well.

Below is the complete list of players on the all-conference teams. Mason City players are in bold.

First team

Sr. Jaron Crews, Ankeny Centennial

Sr. Collin McAleer, Ankeny Centennial

Jr. Tamin Lipsey, Ames

Jr. Trevi Labeau, Ames

Jr. Armonniey Thomas, Marshalltown

Jr. Corey Miner, Mason City

Second team

Sr. Brock Jensen, Ankeny Centennial

Fr. Lio Aguirre, Ankeny Centennial

Jr. Corey Philipps, Ames

Sr. Casey Mumm, Ames

Sr. Keyshawn Brooks, Ames

So. Prince Jallah, Marshalltown

Sr. Averey Martin, Fort Dodge

MC boys-Johnston-8

Mason City's Brandon Shipman attempts a 3-pointer against Johnston in January of 2020.

Honorable mention

Fr. Carson Johnson, Ankeny

So. Brayden Drea, Ankeny

Jr. Braden Simonsen, Ankeny

So. JJ Kohl, Ankeny

Jr. Chris Louis, Ankeny Centennial

So. Drake Kapayou, Marshalltown

Sr. Isiah Borgos, Marshalltown

Jr. Grant Greazel, Marshalltown

Jr. Isaiah Washington, Mason City

So. Kale Hobart, Mason City

Jr. Carter Thomas, Mason City

Jr. Brandon Shipman, Mason City

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

