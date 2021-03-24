Miner named CIML first team all-conference

The Central Iowa Metro League released its all-conference boys basketball teams on Tuesday morning. Leading the way for Mason City was junior guard Corey Miner.
Miner was tough for teams in the CIML this season. The lefty averaged 20.7 points per game and shot 36.4% from behind the 3-point line. He also led his team in steals (43). His solid play against CIML competition, one of the best conferences in the state, was worthy of a first team nod.
Juniors Isaiah Washington, Carter Thomas and Brandon Shipman, along with sophomore Kale Hobart, were all named honorable mention as well.
Below is the complete list of players on the all-conference teams. Mason City players are in bold.
First team
Sr. Jaron Crews, Ankeny Centennial
Sr. Collin McAleer, Ankeny Centennial
Jr. Tamin Lipsey, Ames
Jr. Trevi Labeau, Ames
Jr. Armonniey Thomas, Marshalltown
Jr. Corey Miner, Mason City
Second team
Sr. Brock Jensen, Ankeny Centennial
Fr. Lio Aguirre, Ankeny Centennial
Jr. Corey Philipps, Ames
Sr. Casey Mumm, Ames
Sr. Keyshawn Brooks, Ames
So. Prince Jallah, Marshalltown
Sr. Averey Martin, Fort Dodge
Honorable mention
Fr. Carson Johnson, Ankeny
So. Brayden Drea, Ankeny
Jr. Braden Simonsen, Ankeny
So. JJ Kohl, Ankeny
Jr. Chris Louis, Ankeny Centennial
So. Drake Kapayou, Marshalltown
Sr. Isiah Borgos, Marshalltown
Jr. Grant Greazel, Marshalltown
Jr. Isaiah Washington, Mason City
So. Kale Hobart, Mason City
Jr. Carter Thomas, Mason City
Jr. Brandon Shipman, Mason City
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.