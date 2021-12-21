Mason City's Klaahsen, Miner record milestones against Ames

Mason City had two pillars of its basketball programs garner milestones in a doubleheader at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC).

Girls basketball coach Curt Klaahsen earned his 350th career win as a head coach in the victory over Ames while boys basketball guard Corey Miner reached 1,000 career points versus the Little Cyclones.

"I knew going into the season, it is not a big deal to me," Klaahsen said. "I appreciate the assistants that put it out there. It shows that it has been a lot of games and a lot of great people."

Miner had it planned that he would be etching his name into Mason City's record book. He became the fifth player in the history of the program to reach the number in quadruple digits.

"It was an honor," Miner said. "I continued to play my game until I got it. It was awesome."

It has been a memorable time for Miner. His father, also named Corey, is an assistant coach. Mason City head coach Nicholas Trask praised him for being a reliable point guard.

"I've had a lot of emotion leading up to it, I have to say it was on my mind the whole season," Trask said. "It was something I wanted to make sure happened at the right time. We had a great night to honor him."

As Mason City's stalwart in the rotation since his freshman year, Miner has been appreciative of the success that has followed him.

"I've tried to do my best every year," Miner said.

It took a some motivation from Trask when Mason City needed it.

After falling to Ankeny Centennial last week, Trask talked to his guys in the locker room afterwards and tried to find a source of motivation. He told everyone that Miner was seven points away from 1,000.

"I didn't want the other guys to force stuff, try to help him out," Trask said. "We want to make sure we're putting on a type of performance that's worthy of a guy scoring 1,000 points. You want it to happen naturally."

Trask's worry was put at ease. Miner drilled the milestone point from the free throw line.

"I was happy when I hit it," Miner said.

Klaahsen is in year 15 at Mason City, the last of his four stops as a coach. It started at Newell-Fonda, then Atlantic, then a nine-year stint at Cherokee and now Mason City.

The wins have come with him, but that's not what Klaahsen did when he got into coaching.

"You just don't know what kind of success you're going to have," he said. "You don't know how going you're going to coach. I'm very blessed to get to this number and it is because of the people that have worked with me."

His first year in Mason City, the record was 2-19. Quite the difference to the last decade where Klaahsen has led his team to a Class 4A state championship in 2016 and several trips to Wells Fargo Arena.

He was quick to praise the continuity of his assistants that have been a part of the program.

"They've been great teachers but also have the right perspective," Klaahsen said. "We haven't undergone really huge changes. It helps keep a system all the way down the road."

Both Klaahsen and Miner will likely not be done improving on the marks. Klaahsen could get to 400 wins in the next couple of years and Miner might climb up the board into the top-four of the scoring lists.

Jeff Horner has the all-time scoring mark at over 2,100 and Dean Oliver has the second most at 1,994. Miner won't hit those marks, but he is still grateful.

"It meant a lot for it to happen in Mason City," he said.

So too is Klaahsen. Throughout all his stops, he has maintained his fiery attitude mixed with his passionate attitude to making kids better basketball players and people.

"Their passion, their willingness to buy into the things we're doing," Klaahsen said. "This never really feels like a job. I'm very lucky to do this Over the years, I've kept better perspective. The wins and losses, there's much more to it."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

