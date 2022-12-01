Mason City squeezes past New Hampton 62-57

Yes, Mason City looked relaxed while edging New Hampton, but no autographs please after its 62-57 victory on December 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Mason City and New Hampton squared off with December 2, 2021 at New Hampton High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.