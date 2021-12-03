Mason City pushes over Marshalltown 70-57

Mason City charged Marshalltown and collected a 70-57 victory on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Mason City darted in front of Marshalltown 17-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Bobcats took a 25-24 lead over the Mohawks heading to the intermission locker room.
Mason City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over Marshalltown.
