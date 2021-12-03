Mason City pushes over Marshalltown 70-57

Mason City charged Marshalltown and collected a 70-57 victory on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Mason City darted in front of Marshalltown 17-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Bobcats took a 25-24 lead over the Mohawks heading to the intermission locker room.

Mason City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-43 lead over Marshalltown.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.