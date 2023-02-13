Mason City Newman Catholic offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Buffalo Center North Iowa during this 79-54 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 7, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Dunkerton . For results, click here. Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Forest City on January 30 at Forest City High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.