Mason City Newman Catholic trips Nashua-Plainfield in tenacious tussle 60-53

The cardiac kids of Mason City Newman Catholic unleashed every advantage to outlast Nashua-Plainfield 60-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Mason City Newman Catholic and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 65-26 game on December 7, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Rockford on January 10 at Rockford High School. For more, click here.
