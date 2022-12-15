 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Newman Catholic snatches victory over Osage 56-53

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Mason City Newman Catholic nipped Osage 56-53 on December 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Osage and Mason City Newman Catholic played in a 79-65 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Osage faced off against Mabel-Canton and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Algona Bishop Garrigan on December 1 at Algona Bishop Garrigan High School. Click here for a recap

