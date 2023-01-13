Mason City Newman Catholic pockets narrow victory over Greene North Butler 44-42

With little to no wiggle room, Mason City Newman Catholic nosed past Greene North Butler 44-42 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Mason City Newman Catholic and Greene North Butler played in a 65-25 game on February 17, 2022. For results, click here.
Recently on January 3, Greene North Butler squared off with Sheffield West Fork in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
