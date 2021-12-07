Mason City Newman Catholic hammers Nashua-Plainfield into submission 65-26

Mason City Newman Catholic didn't tinker around with Nashua-Plainfield. A 65-26 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Mason City Newman Catholic's offense stomped on to a 31-9 lead over Nashua-Plainfield at the half.
