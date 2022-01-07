 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mason City Newman Catholic climbs out of hole to beat Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 74-31

Mason City Newman Catholic rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 74-31 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar started on steady ground by forging a 21-8 lead over Mason City Newman Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Saints moved a thin margin over the Knights as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

