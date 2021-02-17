Mason City girls basketball rolls through Charles City in postseason play

Maybe it was playing in front of an energetic student section for the first time all season. Perhaps it was stellar defense, or junior Jada Williams posting a double-double.

Whatever the secret to success was, it worked.

The Mason City girls basketball team rolled through Charles City, 54-37, in the first round of the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinals on Wednesday night in Mason City.

The win is the Mohawks' seventh win in the last 11 games. Although the squad missed some opportunities to score more points, Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen was just glad his team of young players got the first postseason win out of the way.

"We were really nervous I thought at the beginning throughout the game," Klaahsen said. "We have a ton of kids where this is their first playoff game experience."

Both teams struggled to score for the first four minutes of the game. The Mohawks led, 11-2, after one quarter.

Mason City looked like a different team in the second quarter. The Mohawks were able to force turnovers and take advantage of good looks on the offensive side of the court. The home team extended its lead to 34-11 at the break.