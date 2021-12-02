Mason City cancels check from New Hampton 70-56

Mason City handed New Hampton a tough 70-56 loss on December 2 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Mohawks a 21-15 lead over the Chickasaws.
Mason City kept a 37-33 halftime margin at New Hampton's expense.
Mason City took control in the third quarter with a 46-44 advantage over New Hampton.
