Mason City basketball bids farewell to six-member senior class

Corey Miner, Isaiah Washington, Carter Thomas and Mike Willis were not the ones that delivered Mason City a state boys basketball championship. They weren't the ones that set school records that will never be broken.

So what will Nicholas Trask, the head coach for Mason City, remember about the 2022 senior class?

"They're ability to compete," Trask said. "This is big boy ball and you got to be able to compete and these guys have that. Being competitive is one of those things you just see.

"(They) took the call and stepped up and battled for us against all odds for four years."

Mason City's season ended on Friday night in the Class 4A substate semifinal against top-ranked Ames in the final basketball game ever to be played at the current Ames High School.

The record concludes at 6-17. The senior class didn't win 10 games in any season they played, but that's not why Trask is going to think about this group for a long time.

There's a vivid memory that Trask has of walking into the freshmen basketball practice in the midst of the 2018-19 campaign. He remembers seeing Miner, Washington and Thomas get after it in practice.

"We needed some guys desperately," Trask said. "I went in that gym and I saw some of those guys like Corey and Isaiah and I said 'Those are our guys for the next four years.'"

When there was a break, he told that trifecta "Guys, tomorrow, varsity practice, here's the time, see you then."

"I was kind of expecting to be on varsity as a freshman," Miner said. "When it happened, I was pretty excited."

Miner, the 5-foot-11 point guard, reached 1,000 career points early in the regular season and went out with the same style of play he has graced Mason City with since he was a freshman.

The confidence to shoot from anywhere on the floor and, per usual, a double digit performance that led the team.

"I realized this is probably going to be my last game," Miner said. "I don't want to go out like that. Tried to kick it in."

The bond that Mason City's best scorer this season and its head coach shared this season grew tighter. Miner admitted that wasn't always the case in his early years, but those two are close.

And will be for awhile.

"We're pretty tight," Miner said. "By the end, we were pretty close."

"Pretty spectacular kid," Trask added. "Super tough, monster competitor and isn't afraid of anybody. He will be one that gets remembered in Mason City history."

Washington didn't get some of his back-half of his senior year on the court due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but gave Mason City a scorer down low. Willis had to step into that role and increased his scoring and rebounding from his junior year.

Thomas, committed to Wayne State for baseball, never shied away from playing defense at a high level and was able to put the ball into the bucket when Mason City needed it.

"Just so proud of them for the perseverance they had this season," Trask said. "They didn't get a home game the entire season. These boys had to overcome so much and yet, as the season went, we bonded more and more as a family."

Carson Siemons and Zack Mulholland also graduate.

Miner was in a corner near the Mason City locker room following the 59-30 loss to the Little Cyclones. He was still in his red jersey and was for a brief moment after Trask talked to his team one final time.

That was the last time Miner would ever don a Mason City jersey.

"It has meant everything to me," he said. "It has been my family for the past four years."

As he, Thomas and Willis were on the bench watching the minutes and seconds tick down in the fourth quarter, all of them knew the basketball season was slowly ending.

Ames never let Mason City get into an offensive rhythm all night. The Little Cyclones have length that disrupted passing lanes and it was the first time in five games Iowa State recruit Tamin Lipsey was in the starting lineup.

"This was a team that's bigger than us and if the game is allowed to be more physical, which it was, it does make it tough for a team like us," Trask said. "We just couldn't get into what we wanted to do."

Kale Hobart, one of a handful of returners that are expected to be back, expressed gratitude for the cast of players that leave the program.

"All big leaders to me," Hobart said. "They all work hard they are all great players."

Trask doesn't believe Mason City takes a step back next season. He's got nine guys that played in at least 10 games coming back into the fold. Hobart and Malakai Johnson-Bassey lead the contingent in scoring.

"I like to be a positive leader," Hobart said. "Everybody together be a family, love each other."

Mason City only won six games in its final year in the CIML, but it was one of the hardest schedules. The combined record of its opponents this winter was 221-114.

When Mason City transitions into the Iowa Alliance Conference next season, the future will be uncertain. Yet Miner has a lot of hope for when he comes and watches games as a fan.

"I wish the best for Coach Trask and his team," he said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

