Marshalltown delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mason City 61-55

Marshalltown topped Mason City 61-55 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
The Mohawks got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 29-23 margin over the Bobcats at half.
The Bobcats' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 38-26 points differential.
