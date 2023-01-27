Marshalltown claims close encounter of the winning kind over Mason City 55-48

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Marshalltown nipped Mason City 55-48 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Marshalltown opened with an 18-7 advantage over Mason City through the first quarter.
The RiverHawks drew within 29-23 at halftime.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-36.
The Bobcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-12 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Marshalltown and Mason City faced off on January 14, 2022 at Mason City High School. For results, click here.
