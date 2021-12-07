Marion tops Center Point CPU 67-51

Riding a wave of production, Marion dunked Center Point CPU 67-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 7.
The Wolves' offense stormed to a 38-20 lead over the Stormin' Pointers at the half.
Recently on December 2 , Marion squared up on Independence in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.