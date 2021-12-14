Marion sprints past Solon 54-35

Marion tipped and eventually toppled Solon 54-35 on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Marion jumped in front of Solon 16-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolves' offense darted to a 30-21 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
The Wolves' leverage showed as they carried a 42-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
