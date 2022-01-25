Marion smashes through Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 55-33

Marion's river of points eventually washed away Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in a 55-33 offensive cavalcade in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Marion faced off against Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Independence on January 18 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon.
The Wolves moved in front of the Mustangs 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
Marion's shooting jumped to a 23-13 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at the intermission.
Marion's power showed as it carried a 43-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
