Marion rides the rough off Dyersville Beckman 54-37

Playing with a winning hand, Marion trumped Dyersville Beckman 54-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Marion and Dyersville Beckman squared off with January 21, 2022 at Marion High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Dyersville Beckman faced off against Anamosa and Marion took on New Hampton on January 14 at New Hampton High School. Click here for a recap.
