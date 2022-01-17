Marion pockets narrow victory over Manchester West Delaware 44-41

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Marion didn't mind, dispatching Manchester West Delaware 44-41 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.
In recent action on January 4, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Solon and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.
