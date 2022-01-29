Marion Linn-Mar topples Dubuque Senior 58-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion Linn-Mar nabbed it to nudge past Dubuque Senior 58-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 21 , Marion Linn-Mar squared up on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.