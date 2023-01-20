Marion Linn-Mar survives close clash with Iowa City West 72-71

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Marion Linn-Mar chalked up in tripping Iowa City West 72-71 at Marion Linn-Mar High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

