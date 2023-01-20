Marion Linn-Mar survives close clash with Iowa City West 72-71

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Marion Linn-Mar chalked up in tripping Iowa City West 72-71 at Marion Linn-Mar High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Iowa City West and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 77-57 game on December 21, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City West took on Cedar Falls on January 13 at Cedar Falls High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.