Marion Linn-Mar squeezes past North Liberty Liberty 87-81

With little to no wiggle room, Marion Linn-Mar nosed past North Liberty 87-81 on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, North Liberty and Marion Linn-Mar faced off on February 8, 2022 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, North Liberty faced off against Dubuque Senior and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on January 10 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. Click here for a recap.
