Marion Linn-Mar walked the high-wire before edging Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-55 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 17.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off on Dec. 10, 2021 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against Ankeny . Click here for a recap. Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on Feb. 10 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.