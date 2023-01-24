 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Linn-Mar severs Iowa City's hopes 73-58

  • 0

Marion Linn-Mar tipped and eventually toppled Iowa City 73-58 in Iowa boys basketball on January 24.

The last time Marion Linn-Mar and Iowa City played in a 71-16 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Marion Linn-Mar faced off against North Liberty and Iowa City took on Cedar Falls on January 17 at Iowa City High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News