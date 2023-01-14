Marion Linn-Mar records thin win against Cedar Rapids Prairie 57-54

Marion Linn-Mar didn't flinch, finally repelling Cedar Rapids Prairie 57-54 on January 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Cedar Rapids Prairie, as it began with a 21-20 edge over Marion Linn-Mar through the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 36-31 advantage over the Lions at the half.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Prairie locked in a 47-47 stalemate.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 10-7 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar squared off with January 11, 2022 at Marion Linn-Mar High School last season. For more, click here.
