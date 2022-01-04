Marion Linn-Mar escapes Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49

Marion Linn-Mar topped Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.

The Lions opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

The Lions kept a 25-22 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

The Lions jumped in front of the Warriors 39-33 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Warriors fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

