Marion Linn-Mar escapes Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49

Marion Linn-Mar topped Cedar Rapids CR Washington 54-49 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.
The Lions opened with a 13-7 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
The Lions kept a 25-22 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
The Lions jumped in front of the Warriors 39-33 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Warriors fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Lions would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on December 21, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids Xavier and Marion Linn-Mar took on Iowa City West on December 21 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.
