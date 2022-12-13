Marion Linn-Mar collects skin-tight win against Cedar Rapids Prairie 42-41

Marion Linn-Mar eventually plied victory away from Cedar Rapids Prairie 42-41 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 55-49 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Johnston and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waukee on December 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.