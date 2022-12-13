 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar collects skin-tight win against Cedar Rapids Prairie 42-41

Marion Linn-Mar eventually plied victory away from Cedar Rapids Prairie 42-41 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 55-49 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Johnston and Marion Linn-Mar took on Waukee on December 3 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

