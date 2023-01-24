Marion hustles by Solon 68-58

Marion trucked Solon on the road to a 68-58 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Marion jumped in front of Solon 18-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolves registered a 32-23 advantage at half over the Spartans.

Solon responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 41-35.

The Wolves put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 27-23 in the last stanza.

