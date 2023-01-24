Marion hustles by Solon 68-58

Marion trucked Solon on the road to a 68-58 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Marion jumped in front of Solon 18-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolves registered a 32-23 advantage at half over the Spartans.
Solon responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 41-35.
The Wolves put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 27-23 in the last stanza.
Last season, Marion and Solon squared off with January 18, 2022 at Solon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Marion faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Solon took on Manchester West Delaware on January 13 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.