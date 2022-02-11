Marion finds a way to knock off Williamsburg 69-49

Marion awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 69-49 win over Williamsburg in Iowa boys basketball action on February 11.
The Raiders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wolves 23-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 40-33 at intermission over the Wolves.
Williamsburg enjoyed a 46-44 lead over Marion to start the fourth quarter.
Recently on February 1 , Marion squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.