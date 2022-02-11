 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion finds a way to knock off Williamsburg 69-49

  • 0

Marion awoke from an early slumber and cruised to a 69-49 win over Williamsburg in Iowa boys basketball action on February 11.

The Raiders authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Wolves 23-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 40-33 at intermission over the Wolves.

Williamsburg enjoyed a 46-44 lead over Marion to start the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 1 , Marion squared up on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News