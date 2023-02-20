Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Marion did exactly that with a 72-28 win against Vinton-Shellsburg on Feb. 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Vinton-Shellsburg faced off against Solon. Marion took on Williamsburg on Feb. 14 at Marion High School.

