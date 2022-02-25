 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion earns solid win over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 46-32

Marion notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 46-32 at Marion High on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 11 , Marion squared up on Williamsburg in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Marion made the first move by forging an 18-14 margin over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant after the first quarter.

Marion kept a 27-23 halftime margin at Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant's expense.

Marion's position showed as it carried a 46-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

