Marion delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Center Point CPU 54-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion nabbed it to nudge past Center Point CPU 54-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 29.

Marion made the first move by forging a 20-12 margin over Center Point CPU after the first quarter.

The Wolves registered a 35-24 advantage at intermission over the Stormin' Pointers.

The Wolves enjoyed a monstrous margin over the Stormin' Pointers with a 48-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Wolves fended off the Stormin' Pointers' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

