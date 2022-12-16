Marion collects victory over Solon 70-52

Marion stretched out and finally snapped Solon to earn a 70-52 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.
Last season, Marion and Solon squared off with January 18, 2022 at Solon High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Solon faced off against West Branch and Marion took on Bondurant-Farrar on December 10 at Marion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.