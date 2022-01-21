 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion collects victory over Dyersville Beckman 59-40

Marion collected a 59-40 victory over Dyersville Beckman in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Marion faced off against Van Horne Benton and Dyersville Beckman took on Solon on January 7 at Solon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Wolves made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over the Trailblazers after the first quarter.

Marion's offense roared to a 32-14 lead over Dyersville Beckman at the intermission.

Marion's domination showed as it carried a 46-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

