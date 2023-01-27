Manly Central Springs pours it on Rockford 82-60

Manly Central Springs showed no mercy to Rockford, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 82-60 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Manly Central Springs and Rockford played in a 56-52 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 20 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For results, click here.
