 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Manly Central Springs pours it on Rockford 82-60

  • 0

Manly Central Springs showed no mercy to Rockford, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 82-60 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Manly Central Springs and Rockford played in a 56-52 game on January 28, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 20 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News