Manly Central Springs dominates Rockford 82-61

Manly Central Springs stomped on Rockford 82-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

The last time Manly Central Springs and Rockford played in a 56-52 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

