Lone Tree engulfs Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in point barrage 92-17

Lone Tree controlled the action to earn an impressive 92-17 win against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 8.
Recently on December 1, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian squared off with Gilbertville Don Bosco in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
