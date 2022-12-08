Lisbon's convoy passes Springville 65-53

Lisbon handed Springville a tough 65-53 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 12-12 tie through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 25-24 halftime margin at the Orioles' expense.

Springville took the lead 38-35 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 65-53 scoring margin.

