Lisbon's convoy passes Springville 65-53

Lisbon handed Springville a tough 65-53 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 12-12 tie through the first quarter.

The Lions fought to a 25-24 halftime margin at the Orioles' expense.

Springville took the lead 38-35 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 65-53 scoring margin.

Last season, Springville and Lisbon faced off on February 17, 2022 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Springville faced off against Central Elkader and Lisbon took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 2 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap

