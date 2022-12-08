Lisbon's convoy passes Springville 65-53

Lisbon handed Springville a tough 65-53 loss for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 8.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 12-12 tie through the first quarter.
The Lions fought to a 25-24 halftime margin at the Orioles' expense.
Springville took the lead 38-35 to start the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Lions, as they climbed out of a hole with a 65-53 scoring margin.
Last season, Springville and Lisbon faced off on February 17, 2022 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Springville faced off against Central Elkader and Lisbon took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 2 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.