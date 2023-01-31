Lisbon unloads on Stanwood North Cedar 62-35

Lisbon flexed its muscle and floored Stanwood North Cedar 62-35 on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lisbon and Stanwood North Cedar faced off on January 10, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.

