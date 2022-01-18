Lisbon manhandles Calamus-Wheatland 67-41

Lisbon's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-41 win over Calamus-Wheatland in Iowa boys basketball action on January 18.
