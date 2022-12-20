Lisbon knocks out victory beat against Stanwood North Cedar 67-56

Lisbon had its hands full but finally brushed off Stanwood North Cedar 67-56 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20.
The last time Lisbon and Stanwood North Cedar played in a 68-37 game on January 10, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 16, Lisbon faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Stanwood North Cedar took on Wyoming Midland on December 16 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For more, click here.
