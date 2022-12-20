 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Lisbon knocks out victory beat against Stanwood North Cedar 67-56

  • 0

Lisbon had its hands full but finally brushed off Stanwood North Cedar 67-56 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20.

The last time Lisbon and Stanwood North Cedar played in a 68-37 game on January 10, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 16, Lisbon faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Stanwood North Cedar took on Wyoming Midland on December 16 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News