Lisbon offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Arlington Starmont during this 72-47 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Lisbon and Arlington Starmont faced off on December 7, 2021 at Arlington Starmont High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Arlington Starmont faced off against Springville . Click here for a recap. Lisbon took on Preston Easton Valley on January 27 at Lisbon High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.