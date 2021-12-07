Lions role players weather storm with Toebe on bench, pull out thriller over Mason City

Carson Toebe was called for his fourth foul on a chase down block attempt in the final two seconds of the third quarter Monday night.

He went to the bench and stayed there for the first four-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter. Clear Lake, at the time, was down 35-32.

All of a sudden, the Lions were without their best player for an extended period of time. Add in a rowdy environment and the Class 3A No. 6 Lions could've folded.

Quite the contrary.

Clear Lake's role players stepped up in a big way, keeping the game within two possessions and when Toebe came back in, he took over down the stretch to ignite the Lions to a 48-47 thriller over 4A No. 10 Mason City.

"That's a credit to the rest of those guys," Clear Lake head coach Jeremy Ainley said. "We'll weather the storm. You get back in, it is closing time."

Everyone associated with North Iowa knows that Toebe is the focal point of the Lions offense. He's averaging 20 points a game through the first three contests.

He's a high-riser that can create his own shot at will. He finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds on Monday.

"You'd be a fool to not think he's the best player in the gym," Ainley said.

That production was gone for nearly five minutes of game time. While the Lions were down, they were far from out.

Joe Faber drained a jumper to bring the margin to within one. Travaughn Luyobya, who ended up being the one that converted the two game-winning free throws to seal the win for Clear Lake, gave it its first lead of the night at 36-35.

"Obviously, Carson is a big part of our team," Luyobya said. "A lot of guys stepped up. They shot it with confidence. We improved a lot, this was the biggest game we played in so far."

Even when Mason City went on a little 5-0 spurt to bring its cushion back up to four, the Lions weren't wavering. It was near that time that Toebe re-entered the court.

He buried a 3-pointer. Then Jett Neuberger gave Clear Lake the lead once again on a trifecta on his second shot attempted in the game. Toebe added in a layup to cap an 8-0 run.

"These other guys on this team have grown up," Ainley said.

"The way my teammates were able to do that in the second half really helped us win," Toebe added. "That was the biggest stretch. They had a lot of energy.

"You guys can score. Just because we're on one of the biggest stages we'll have this year, doesn't mean you have to shy away from it. Go take charge."

Luyobya finished with 11 points. Freshman Thomas Meyer had six while Faber chipped in seven.

Ainley thinks it bolds well for Clear Lake to have that type of game in December rather than January or February.

"This isn't one guy and our guys truly believe that," Ainley said. "We don't do the highlight videos, we do what we do. What we thought was, we're going to use these first three games to get better."

The Lions have aspirations of not only maintaining their dominance atop the North Central Conference, but getting back to Wells Fargo Arena for the state tournament.

The last two games, decided by a grand total of three points, Toebe thinks are vital to Clear Lake's season-long outlook.

"This was a big game, now they know they can do it," Toebe said. "It is a really good thing it happened now. They're capable, now they can do it for the rest of the year."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.