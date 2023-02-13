Donnellson Central Lee was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Letts Louisa-Muscatine prevailed 70-54 at Letts Louisa-Muscatine on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 7, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Wapello . Click here for a recap. Donnellson Central Lee took on Columbus Junction Columbus on February 4 at Donnellson Central Lee High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.