Letts Louisa-Muscatine severs Wapello's hopes 54-40

Letts Louisa-Muscatine had its hands full but finally brushed off Wapello 54-40 on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Wapello and Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with February 8, 2022 at Wapello High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
