Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Letts Louisa-Muscatine prevailed over Wapello 45-35 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Wapello and Letts Louisa-Muscatine played in a 54-35 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 2, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Wayland WACO. For results, click here.

