Letts Louisa-Muscatine grinds out close victory over Kalona Hillcrest Academy 47-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, Letts Louisa-Muscatine wore a victory shine after clipping Kalona Hillcrest Academy 47-46 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Kalona Hillcrest Academy and Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off on January 18, 2022 at Kalona Hillcrest Academy. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off against Keota and Letts Louisa-Muscatine took on Columbus Junction Columbus on January 13 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School. For results, click here.

